South Africa: Coming Out of the Closet, Landing On the Streets

For some members of the LGBTQI+ community, 'coming out of the closet' equals a fast-track to homelessness. Whether they're kicked out of the house by parents or partners, or shunned by their communities, queer individuals often end up with nowhere to go and no one to turn to. Many end up at homeless shelters, but these can often pose a threat, leaving queer individuals with few options to get back on their feet.

"The more people change their mindsets, the less homelessness will happen," said Laurika Erskine, a resident at the Pride Shelter in Cape Town. Laurika and her partner Chantell Erskine moved from Johannesburg to Cape Town in December 2018, searching for new beginnings.

"My father got a restraining order against me because of my sexuality," said Chantell. "He didn't understand why I was a lesbian," she continues.

The couple have been together for six years. Laurika is more outspoken and energetic. Chantell is calmer and reserved.

"I met her and for the first time in my life I fell in love with a soul and not a body," said Laurika, who was straight for 35 years. "I said I will never be a lesbian."

Chantell is now a...