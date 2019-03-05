Namibia: Mannetti Looks to His Tested and Trusted Soldiers

Windhoek — Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti has cautioned against complacency as he calls up 28 players for a training camp ahead of the crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in Zambia on 23 March.

At a well-attended presser at Football House on Monday morning, coach Mannetti said the game against Zambia will be crucial and preparations have to be thorough ahead of the game.

"Zambia might be out of the qualification race but they are a very good side. They will not just roll over and we have to be aware of that and understand that we need to prepare and go there prepared to do our best against a very good traditional powerhouse of African football."

Led by Ronald Ketjijere as their captain, the Brave Warriors' road to Egypt started with a match against Guinea Bissau early last year, where they lost 1-0 away. They went on to host Zambia's national team, Chipolopolo, holding them to a 1 all draw, and moving on to defeat Mozambique both home and away, before drawing 0-0 with Guinea Bissau.

Namibia's home and away victories against Mozambique claimed the attention of one of the country's best selling diamond agents, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia), later presenting the Braves with an astounding N$800 000 sponsorship in a bid to boost the players' spirits and secure a spot for Afcon.

The qualifiers also saw the return of three repentant brilliant players, Willy Stephanus, Sadney Urikhob and Chris Katjiukua, all of whom have been absent from national team duties for close to three years, following issues with discipline.

Sadly, due to an accumulation of yellow cards in their previous games, Katjiukua and fellow defender Larry Horaeb will not be participating in the last qualifier match vs Zambia in Lusaka on 23 March.

Locally based players will start training on Tuesday at the NFA Technical Centre before the camp moves to Pretoria High Performance Centre later on with foreign-based players joining. The squad will be trimmed to 23 players travelling to Zambia.

The provisional 28-member squad reads as follows: Virgil Vries, Max Mbaeva, Loydt Kazapua, Edward Maova, Petrus Shitembi, Tiberius Lombard, Ananias Gebhardt, Willy Stephanus, Denzil Haoseb, Peter Shalulile, Marcel Papama, Riaan Hanamub, Dynamo Fredericks, Emilio Martin, Ronald Ketjijere, Benson Shilongo, Ivan Kamberipa, Edmund Kambanda, Muna Katupose, Sadney Urikhob, Joslin Kamatuka, Vitapi Ngaruka, Charles Hambira, Treasure Kauapirura, Itamunua Keimuine, Immanuel Heita, Absalom Iimbondi and Deon Hotto-Kavendjii.