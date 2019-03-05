Cameroon: U23 AFCON Qualifiers - Cameroon Braces Up for Round Two

Some 34 players of the national selection began training in Yaounde yesterday March 4, 2019 ahead of the qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Cameroon will play against Sierra Leone in the second round qualifiers for the Africa U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this year. Ahead of this important encounter the coach of the national U23 men's football team has called to camp 34 players to begin training ahead of the upcoming encounter.

The training camp began yesterday, March 4, 2019 and will run till March 16, 2019. The players had their first training session yesterday at the Yaounde Military Stadium at 4:00 p.m. under the supervision of Head coach, Rigobert Song Bahang.

The list by Song Bahanag is made up of mostly players in the national Ligue 1 Championship with Avion of Nkam's Aime Moume and George Nfegue who scored for their teams recently. Ramses Akono (Eding Sport) who has played with the senior national team and does Coton Sport's goalkeeper, Simon Omossola.

Among the teams that are represented are Kybien Patrick and Noukeu Nelson (New Stars), Salmadini El Faouza (Feutcheu FC), Banda Junior (Colombe), Enjoanei Louis Mbah (PWD Bamenda), Lobe Ulrich, Ndih Rene (Bamboutos), Yontsi Nathan (APEJES) and Njamen Petit Fils (YOSA). It is expected that foreign-based players will join the group later on.

According to the official programme the away leg match will be played in Yaounde on March 18, 2019 and the return leg on March 26, 2019 in Sierra Leone. Cameroon qualified for the second round of the competition after they drew 1-1 with the SAO of Chad in the return leg preliminary rounds in Chad. In the away leg in Yaounde the U23 Lions beat Chad 3-0. Cameroon qualified following their large goal advantage they got at home.