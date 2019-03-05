Algeria Has Worked to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals

Tamanrasset — Algeria has endeavored to achieve on the ground the Sustainable Development Goals, as stipulated in the Constitution, said Wednesday in Tamanrasset, Chairperson of the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions (ANNHRI) and the National Human Rights Council (CNDH) Fafa Sidi Lakhdar Benzerrouki.

"Algeria has endeavoured to achieve on the ground the Sustainable Development Goals, thanks to the amendment of the Constitution introduced by President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2016.

This amendment includes several goals; particularly the elimination of poverty, the fight against insecure housing, improving purchasing power, the right to health, education, gender equality and a healthy environment, which citizens have the right to enjoy," said Benzerrouki at the opening

of an international symposium on "the effectiveness of the nature's legislated protection between laws, reality and new conditions."