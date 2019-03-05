Western Sahara: President of Republic Hails Algeria's Steadfast Position Towards Sahrawi Issue

Wilaya De Smara — The President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Frente POLISARIO, Mr. Brahim Gali, praised on Wednesday the "firm" position of Algeria towards the Sahara issue.

President Ghali said in his speech during the celebration of the 43nd anniversary of the declaration of the Republic, "The Sahrawi state celebrates its forty-two-year anniversary today, proud of its broad international relations and its brothers, friends and allies all over the world."

The historical moment cannot pass without renewing the gratitude, to the brotherly Algeria, under the leadership of His Excellency the President of the Republic, Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The proud Algeria - says President Ghali - who has not hesitated to adopt the Saharawi cause and support, like all issues of emancipation in the world, in a position consistent with its ideals and principles and with African and international legitimacy.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the level of fraternal relations, friendship, neighborliness, cooperation and coordination between the Sahrawi Republic and neighboring Mauritania.

President Gali paid tribute to all the members of the International Solidarity Movement for the struggle of the Saharawi people in Spain, Europe and the world, stressing the legal, historical and moral responsibility of the Spanish state towards completing the process of decolonization and self-determination in Western Sahara. SPS