South Africa: 'White People Want Equal Treatment' - Pieter Groenewald at FF Plus Manifesto Launch

Weeks before South Africa's first democratic elections, former military commander Constand Viljoen founded the Freedom Front and ensured that whites to the right of centre also had a political home in the new South Africa. Twenty-five years later, the party reckons it's on the up.

When the Freedom Front Plus launched its manifesto in the Rockwood Theatre in Pretoria on Saturday there were smoke and lights and the green, orange and white balloons. Party leader Pieter Groenewald walked onto the stage, waving the party manifesto, and started his speech abruptly, with little greeting or niceties.

Perhaps the meagre three minutes' speaking time his party usually gets during parliamentary debates does that to a speaker. But this was his party, and he could speak for as long as he wants to. In this case, it was exactly an hour and the five seconds thereafter it took him to conclude.

"We must be honest with each other today," he said. "We must each today ask himself the question, what is my future in South Africa? What is your children's future in South Africa?"

He tapped into the feelings of powerlessness of white - and also coloured - voters amid debates of race...