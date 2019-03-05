Namibia: CCN Holds Mass Prayer for Rain

Ongwediva — A large number of people turned up at the University of Namibia's Hifikepunye Campus on Sunday afternoon to pray for rain and other social challenges affecting the country.

The mass prayer was organised by the Council of Churches in Namibia (CCN).

Although an invitation was extended to other churches, only congregants from the Anglican Diocese of Namibia, the Roman Catholic Church and the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Namibia (ELCIN) turned up.

The prayer was necessitated by the lack of sufficient rainfall since the start of the rainy season, with farmers concerned Namibia could be headed for the worst drought in decades.

Contrary to the norm, many northern communal farmers have entered the third month of the year without even bothering to plough their crop fields.

The situation not only affects people, but also livestock whose feed and water have run out.

The session was coupled with diverse songs, sermons and prayers by representatives from the churches in attendance.

Ven Canon Nangula Kathindi of the Oshakati Archdeaconry of the Anglican Diocese Church of Namibia expressed gratitude for the rain that was received over the weekend.

Kathindi further expressed gratitude to God for making it possible to bring such a crowd together with a common purpose to pray for rain and many other challenges faced by Namibia today.

"We are asking of our creator to end this devastating drought and crimes perpetrated against fellow Namibians," said Kathindi.

Kathindi pledged that CCN would continue to unite and revive the mutual relationship that has long existed between the member churches.

"This opportunity is the first in many years and the beginning of many others to come. It will not end here. We want to revive the long-standing relationship that has existed between the member churches," said Kathindi.