Algeria: Electricity Production to Reach 33,000MW By 2022, Says Guitouni

Algeria's electricity production capacity will reach 33,000MW by 2022 against 21,000MW currently, Energy Minister, Mustapha Guitouni announced Tuesday.

"We can be proud of multiplying by four electricity production capacity (nearly 21,000MW) against 6,000MW in 1999. We also intend to commission other projects to reach 33,000MW in 2022," stressed Guitouni in a speech read on his behalf by the Ministry's Staff Manager, Zoubir Djouabri at an Algerian Conference on large electricity networks organized by the Association of High Voltage Electricity Networks in Algeria (ARELEC).

These investments will meet continued growth in national consumption, says the Minister.

However, a part of production will be devoted to export, affirmed the group's CEO, Mohamed Arkab in a statement to the press on the sidelines of the Conference.

According to Guitouni, the current enhancement of the domestic high-level and very high-level network will enable the country to export Algerian electricity abroad.

"We work to organize our domestic market to improve our network so that it can transport electricity over long distances to foreign and European markets," he stated.

As regards the national renewable energy programme, Arkab said that Sonelgaz had trained more than 300 specialized engineers in this field to prepare for the implementation of this programme that provides for the installation of 22,000MW of renewable energy by 2030.

400 MW of solar and wind power have been generated by the Sonelgaz group and are already connected to the national network.

A national call for tenders was launched last November for the construction of several solar photovoltaic power plants, with a total capacity of 150 MW.

This capacity will be increased by 50MW through the hybridization programme of all Sonelgaz diesel power plants currently supplying remote networks in the far south of Algeria.

Sonatrach has embarked on an ambitious solarization programme with a capacity of 1,300 MW covering 80% of the needs of its oil sites.