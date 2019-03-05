Zimbabwe: Chamisa Jumps to Mwonzora's Defence

Photo: The Herald

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

As the opposition MDC elective congress slated for May this year gathers momentum, many twists and turns are sparking high in the labor backed political party.

Mudslinging and hero worshiping have characterized the day with the under fire Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora becoming the latest victim.

In a bid to identify themselves with the 41 years old opposition leader Nelson Chamisa ahead of the winter crunch congress, MDC Harare Youth Assembly read a riot act in what appeared to be an indirect dig at Mwonzora who is battling to shake off the Zanu PF tag association since February 2018.

The youth assembly described Mwonzora as a "reckless and Zanu PF supported Presidential candidate" whose election to the party Presidency at the congress would weaken the MDC.

This prompted Chamisa who called the youth assembly to order describing the statement as macho politics which have no place in the democratic movement.

"This is unacceptable and intolerable. Whereas individual liberties and opinions are tolerated, macho politics unacceptable. Such politics occupy no space in MDC, the glorious family of Democrats, our party of excellence. We will put a stop to this and punish any such future infractions," said Chamisa while writing on Twitter late Monday.

Political analyst Pedzisayi Ruhanya equated the MDC youth assembly statement to 'gestapo threats' he said are not health for a democratic party like the MDC.

"Gestapo threats by MDC Harare youths against political contestants against @nelsonchamisa are vile, despicable and a mountain of BS. Let party members contest without fear or favor. Those people are not acting in the best interest of MDC, @nelsonchamisa and democracy

Mwonzora has been at loggerheads with some sections of the party who accused him of working against Chamisa's ascendancy to the party Presidency following the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in February last year.

He is expected to lock horns with Chamisa at the May congress amid revelations that party structures have endorsed the youthful party leader to continue his reign.

Douglas MwonzoraDr Thokozani KhupeMDCMorgan TsvangiraiNelson Chamisa