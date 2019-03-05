South Africa: Municipal CFO and Businessman in Court for Fraud and Corruption

press release

Port Elizabeth — Nomfundo Fetsha, the Chief Financial Officer for the Chris Hani District Municipality and Mfundo Kwani, a Queenstown businessman, appeared before the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Monday for alleged fraud and corruption amounting to R100 000.

The pair arrest and subsequent appearance follows a probe by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team which connected Fetsha and Kwani to an alleged R100 000 corrupt relationship.

It is alleged that in June 2016, Fetsha requested R100 000 sponsorship from a service provider to purchase sport apparels and supporting an aviation programme. The service provider deposited the amount into the Municipal bank account which Fetsha allegedly transferred into Kwani's business account.

Kwani is accused of submitting a fraudulent invoice to the Hawks's investigative team in an effort to explain why the R100 000 was transferred into his account. Fetsha and Kwani handed themselves yesterday after they were summoned to the Hawks offices while they were accompanied by their lawyers.

The Commercial Crimes court granted Fetsha and Kwani R2000 bail each. Their next court appearance will be on the 5th of April 2019.