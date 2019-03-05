5 March 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Missing Child Sought By Jozini FCS

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Jozini Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is appealing for assistance from the community in locating an eight-year-old girl, Yoliswa Sibiya from Mkhuze. Yoliswa was last seen playing with other children at her home on Saturday, 3 March 2019 before she vanished. She was wearing a pink dress and was bare foot at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information that can assist police in the investigation is requested to contact Sergeant Mdluli on 073 7423 363/Lieutenant Colonel Nyawo on 082 458 5592 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

South Africa

Major New Study Points Way to Cut HIV Infections

Visiting people in their homes to offer them HIV tests, and referring those who test positive to local clinics, can… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.