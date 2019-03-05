South Africa: Missing Child Sought By Jozini FCS

press release

The Jozini Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is appealing for assistance from the community in locating an eight-year-old girl, Yoliswa Sibiya from Mkhuze. Yoliswa was last seen playing with other children at her home on Saturday, 3 March 2019 before she vanished. She was wearing a pink dress and was bare foot at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information that can assist police in the investigation is requested to contact Sergeant Mdluli on 073 7423 363/Lieutenant Colonel Nyawo on 082 458 5592 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.