South Africa: Burgersdorp Weekend Operations Success

press release

During the weekend operations, conducted by members at Burgersdorp led by the Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Ngqoshela. On Friday, 01 March 2019 at 13:00 - 23:00 and Saturday, 02 March 2019 at 20:00 - 02:00 ATM'S, banks, post offices and businesses were visited as it was month end and pension payouts and the town was very busy. Burgersdorp was "painted" blue with the assistance of the police Reservists and Community Policing Forum (CPF) members including the youth structure. Visibility at the hotspot areas was part of the operation as identified by the CPA and CTA. The following were part of successes:

A total of 3 unlicensed liquor outlets were closed down, liquor confiscated and a fine of R500 issued to the owners. Stop and search activities were done in streets and taverns. Knives were confiscated and arrests were made of those in violation of the Liquor Act. The community of Burgersdorp thanked the police for the action taken.

The Cluster Commander, Brigadier Trevor Mey encouraged the members to continue with the enhanced police visibility and once again extended a word of appreciation to the CPF, Reservists and Youth Against Crime for their support in our fight against crime.