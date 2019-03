Africa Boxing Union (ABU) flyweight champion Alfred Muwowo has apparently quit.

Muwowo, who fought under Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP), confirmed he had quit boxing.

"Am still young so I have decided to stop boxing, I am sorry to my fans wish in Allah," he said.

A source close to the boxer said Muwowo disappeared from camp a week ago and was believed to have been on the Copperbelt.

