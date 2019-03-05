Ethiopia: Neighbourly Gesture

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya exchanged pleasantries at the Skylight Hotel on Africa Avenue soon after the latter touched ground on Friday, March 1, 2019. Kenyatta and a delegation of business es arrived in Addis Abeba for a two-day trade forum between East Africa's two largest economies.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya exchanged pleasantries at the Skylight Hotel on Africa Avenue soon after the latter touched ground on Friday, March 1, 2019. Kenyatta and a delegation of business es arrived in Addis Abeba for a two-day trade forum between East Africa's two largest economies.

One of the key points of the discussion was the facilitation of trade between the two countries along the Moyale border. It included the implementation of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport, a Kenyan project designed to create a corridor between South Sudan and Ethiopia through Moyale.

"We also called for the fast-tracking of the ongoing transformation of Moyale town into a cross-border trade hub in the region," said Kenyatta.

Hours after his arrival in Addis Abeba, Uhuru visited Hawassa Industrial Park, the quarter-billion-dollar industrial economic zone that opened three years ago.

Despite the proximity between the two countries, similar economic structures and good relations, the volume of trade between them stands at eight million dollars. Some of Kenya's largest export partners are Uganda and Tanzania.