Namibia: Motorist Detained for Pedestrian's Death

Rundu — A 44-year-old Zimbabwean driver was arrested for suspected culpable homicide in the early hours of Sunday, after he allegedly ran over a man who is suspected to have been drunk and blacked out along the Trans-Caprivi Highway at Mururani Village in Kavango West.

He was allegedly sleeping in the highway whilst drunk. According to the police, it was reported that the deceased was allegedly seen at the bar during the night prior to the accident.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened against the suspect.

"The incident happened at about 01h40 whereby the driver of a silver Mercedes Benz bearing temporary registration number: NW B4334P ran over a pedestrian who was allegedly lying on the road in the Trans-Caprivi Highway who died instantly," said the Kavango West Region, Namibian Police crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Mbumba, who confirmed the gruesome incident to New Era.

"The deceased was identified as Lucas Johannes, 23-years old. His body was transported to Rundu state mortuary for a post-mortem. Our investigations are still continuing," stated Mbumba.