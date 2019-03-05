Liberia: Handball U-20 Team Aborts Trip to Niamey

The Liberia National Handball Association (LNHA) says because of insecurity to travel by road, the U-20 female team that twas expected to travel to Niamey, Niger, aborted the trip.

The team was expected to participate in the International Handball Federation (IHF) Zone 3 Tournament that was scheduled from February 24-March 1.

LNHA president Mason Saweler said yesterday that IHF said it could provide USD10,000 to cover the trip from Liberia to Niger and back. IHF said nearby countries like Ghana, Nigeria and others were provided with USD6,000 but Liberia would have received USD10,000 because of the distance from Niger.

The West Africa Zone 3 countries are Niger, Liberia, Ghana, La Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Benin, Togo, and Burkina Faso. He said La Cote d'Ivoire could not go for the tournament in Niamey.

Saweler said though it was disappointing to cancel the trip, after a meeting they realized that it would not be safe to take the girls by road to Niamey.

"To make up for the cancellation," Saweler said, "the Under 19 female team is traveling to Kakata this weekend to participate in the second anniversary of the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Network to play against teams from Bomi, Gbarnga, Margibi, and Montserrado counties."

The National PTA Network is an official sponsor of the Liberia National Handball Association, he said.

He also said the national handball league will start in April and registration is underway.

Saweler said they are also preparing for the Global Handball Festival to be held in the United States in August, this year, where they would represent Liberia.

He regretted that the team could not travel to Niamey but said better days are ahead for handball in the country and in the world.