Zimbabwe: Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe Denied Bail

Harare West Member of Parliament, Joanah Mamombe is set to remain behind bars after Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa denied her bail urging her to instead approach the High Court.

Mamombe who was arrested over the weekend while in Nyanga was remanded in custody to the 19th of March.

She is being accused of subverting a constitutional government, the same crime Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Chairperson Rashid Mahiya, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union President and Secretary General Peter Mutasa and Japhet Moyo respectively are being charged of.

The charges arises from the January 14 to 16 national shutdown protests that turned violent when rioters destroyed and burnt down a police station, toll gate and countless shops in Harare, Bulawayo and other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports indicate that Kuwadzana East legislator and MDC Deputy Treasurer Charlton Hwende was arrested upon arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Hwende was in Namibia where he claims he was seeking medical attention.