Artist Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo has been arrested and is currently in police custody, in connection with an alleged assault on gqom artist Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane.

She filmed the incident on her Instagram account.

According to national police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo, "the suspect in the Babes Wodumo assault case has been arrested and is currently in police custody."

He said the person would appear in court soon.

