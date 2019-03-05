Mauritius: SME Excellence Award Competition 2019

press release

The Ministry of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives in collaboration with the SME Mauritius is organising the, "SME Excellence Award Competition 2019", with objective to enhancing, promoting and complimenting Small and Medium Enterprises' (SMEs) achievements and successful performances. The competition is opened to all eligible SMEs and the deadline for entry is 25 April 2019.

The grand winner of the competition will be awarded a total cash prize of Rs 300 000 and a trophy. As regard to the different SMEs categories namely micro, small and medium, the winners, the first runner up and the second runner up will receive a cash prize of Rs 200 000, Rs 100 000 and Rs 50 000 respectively, together with a shield.

Application form, guidelines, questionnaire and other relevant documents is available on the following websites: enterbusiness.govmu.org and www.smemu.org. Hard copies are available at the SME Registration Unit and SME Mauritius at 25, Pope Hennessy Building, Pope Hennessy Street.

SME Mauritius' has been set up to better support the SMEs and recommended in the 10 year Master Plan for the SME Sector. Its main objects are to promote and develop entrepreneurship, and provide the necessary support and assistance to the micro, small and medium enterprises in Mauritius.