5 March 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Treasury CS Rotich at DCI for Grilling Over Dams Scandal

Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich has arrived at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to answer questions on the controversy over construction of two dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County .

The government admitted to paying more than Sh20 billion to Italian firm CMC di Ravenna for the construction of Arror and Kimwawer dams, although the projects are yet to start.

On Saturday, Mr Rotich defended his decision to pay the Italian company a down payment of more than Sh7 billion before it even began work on the two dam projects.

He maintained that the two projects in Elgeyo Marakwet County being undertaken by the cash-strapped CMC di Ravenna are above board.

More to follow...

