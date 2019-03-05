Kenya: Moses Kuria's Billboards Stir the Internet

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Monday stirred the internet after images of his billboards welcoming governors to the sixth devolution conference in Kirinyaga were spread widely.

One of the billboards put up in the Del Monte area on the Nairobi-Nyeri highway was vandalized by unknown people.

But a similar billboard at Makutano junction on the sameroad was intact.

"Hon Moses Kuria welcomes you to Kirinyaga County for the sixth devolution conference" read the billboards that also have a huge image of the MP in the middle.

Mr Kuria criticized the vandals who pulled down his billboard in Murang'a, saying they won't deter him from vying for the presidency.

"So someone has pulled down my billboard at Del Monte in Muranga County. Will you also pull down my presidential bid? Shame on you," he said.

To those who criticized him for erecting the billboards, he said his action was inspired by the spirit of devolution.

The MP, who harbours presidential ambitions and plans to vie against Deputy President William Ruto in 2022, had put up two billboards next to those erected by the Council of Governors.

On Twitter Muthui Mkenya wrote: "In what capacity is Gatundu South MP welcoming delegates to the sixth Devolution Conference in Kirinyaga County?"

Shortly after sharing information on the vandalized billboard, the MP posted documents sent to him by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over investigations into alleged procurement irregularities in his constituency.

"The commission is carrying out investigations into allegations of procurement irregularities in award of tenders through Gatundu South Constituency Development Fund," read the letter.

In response, Mr Kuria dismissed the letter saying "Billboards down. More games to follow."