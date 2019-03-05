4 March 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: MEC Wendy Matsemela Delivers North West Provincial 2019/20 Budget

On 5 March 2019, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Sussana Dantjie will hold a House Sitting where MEC for the Department of Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development, Wendy Matsemela will deliver the North West Provincial Budget Vote for 2019/20 in the Legislature Chamber at 09h00.

This is in compliance with section 31 (1) of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Act no 1 of 1999 as amended.

All Members of the Provincial Legislature including Executive Council will attend the Sitting.

Members of the media are invited to attend.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature

South Africa

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).