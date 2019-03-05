South Africa: Mampintsha Granted R2000 Bail

Musician Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo has been granted bail of R2000 in the Pinetown Magistrates Court.

Maphumulo was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a video of him launching a physical attack on his partner, Gqom artist Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane went viral in the early hours of Monday morning.

Maphumulo has been instructed to have no contact with Simelane by the court. The state has further revealed that the gqom artist has been moved to a different location since the incident.

He has also laid a counter charge of assault against Simelane.

He appeared in court on Tuesday with an apparent injury to his right foot. He was told not to communicate with Simelane.

Artist Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo moments before his appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court. @TeamNews24 #BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/EbGUzZ7YS6-- Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) March 5, 2019

The State proposed May 15 as the next court date.

Source: News24