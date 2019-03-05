Tanzania: TPC to Open Forex Shops Countrywide

TANZANIA Postal Corporation (TPC) will before end of the month open forex shops in all its offices located in different parts of the country to capitalise on the opportunity following closure of noncompliant money shops.

The TPC Postmaster General, Hassan Mwang'ombe said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that towards mid this month foreign exchange services will be made available in 19 regions where TPC has its offices.

"TPC has higher financial capability to offer foreign exchange services in the country adhering to government's set rules and regulations to ensure that customers get valuable services," he said.

He said currently there were eight postal money shops offering forex exchange services in the country, six of them located in Dar es Salaam while the two others are in Z anzibar and Arusha.

Explaining on the business strategy, the Postmaster General said that some of the forex exchange bureaus run by TPC have extended opening hours to 6pm and are open seven days a week.

"We will by the end of the month extend the exchange services to major airports in the country as well as border posts of Tunduma, Mutukula, Namanga, and others," he said.

Mr Mwang'ombe also said that the service which is monitored by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) will be made available to both Tanzanians and foreign nationals.

Recently, the government conducted a crackdown in different parts of the country in order to identify bureaus de change offering foreign exchange services without adhering to laws and regulations governing the business.

Last week, BoT initiated the process intended to cancel licences of bureaus de change in Dar es Salaam which are operating without observing laws, regulations and procedures guiding foreign exchange businesses.

According to the BoT statement a huge number of forex shops in Dar es Salaam were operating without following laws, regulations and procedures which govern foreign exchange businesses.

The BoT statement said further that it will continue with its normal inspection exercise to identify all bureaus de change operating unlawfully.

In December last year, BoT conducted inspections of all forex shops in the country and found most of them didn't meet the requirements of the law governing the businesses.