5 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: EMS On the Scene After 20 Shacks Catch Fire in Alexandra

About 20 shacks caught fire in Alexandra, Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Nana Radebe, firefighters are on scene extinguishing the blaze.

"We got a call around 13:30, [there are] about 20 shacks on fire, but our fire engines have just arrived on the scene," Radebe said.

"For now, we cannot confirm the exact number of shacks. We will get the clear number after we are done with the firefighting," said Radebe.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

