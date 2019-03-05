South Africa: MEC Sihle Zikalala Donates School Uniforms to Needy Children in Ndwedwe

press release

MEC Zikalala brings dignity to hundreds of children in Ndwedwe schools as he discharges his constituency duties

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Mr Sihle Zikalala continued on Monday to bring relief to struggling families, schools and children when he donated hundreds of school uniforms to needy children in Ndwedwe.

Early on Monday morning Mr Zikalala left his normal duties to discharge one of the most crucial constituency tasks as a Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL).

Mr Zikalala made the much-needed donation through his Constituency Office and in his capacity as an MPL and with some help from Dube Tradeport's social responsibility programme.

During Constituency periods Members of Parliament (MPs) and MPLs have a duty to be available to the public, help solve their problems and report back to their constituents on what is happening in Parliament or Legislature.

It was for this reason that Mr Zikalala undertook to assist first Maqokomela Primary School in Ndwedwe's Ward 10 with an assortment of uniforms items that included dresses, shirts, trousers, socks, shoes, ties and jerseys.

"Understanding the socio-economic imperatives in this area it's critical that interventions like these are made. These usually go a long way in shaping and moulding the child. The uniform alone creates huge confidence to a child and they know they can tackle their studies without the sham that goes with their appearance. It's also good to mould them while they are still young. The Grade 7 class of 2019 are the metrics of 2024 and making some interventions at this stage is very important," said Mr Zikalala.

Maqokomela Primary School principal Reynold Mzikayise Khambule said unemployment in the area has detrimental effects to the wellbeing and education of the children.

"About 90% of community members in this area are unemployed. We are happy with the gestures from the ANC chairperson and we are grateful to Dube Tradeport for making this donation possible," said Khambule.

Manqondo Primary School principal Zodwa Magwaza in Ward 11 agreed, saying that more often than not children miss school when it's raining because they have one set of uniform and they have to wash it daily.

"Because the child has no other alternative and cannot come to school in civilian clothes they simply do not pitch for school. This will go a long way in solving this issue," she said.

Dube Tradeport CEO Hamish Erskine said it was part of their social responsibility programme to identify schools around their entity, provide support and make interventions where they can.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs