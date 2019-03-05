South Africa: Premier Sisi Ntombela Leads International Women's Day Celebrations in Mantsopa, 8 Mar

press release

On Friday, 08th March 2019, Free State Premier Hon. Sefora "Sisi" Ntombela will lead the provincial commemoration of International Women's Day in Mantsopa.

This day, has, for over a century, been celebrated worldwide, in recognition of the strides women have made in their quest for parity. Under the theme: A balanced world is a better world, Premier Ntombela aims to use this day to highlight and outline measures that government will embark on in their pursuit of women empowerment.

"As society in general, we are faced with a number of challenges, and as women in particular, our challenges are quite steep. We are therefore going to use the International Women's Day on Friday to once again bring to attention violence that women and children are subjected to on a daily basis," says Premier Ntombela.

Road safety and peaceful elections, set for May, will also be on the agenda. "We constantly hear reports of road carnages, therefore we are going to make an appeal to all our road users to exercise caution on the roads. It was only last week that we heard of a deadly crash which claimed 13 lives in our province. With the 8th May 2019 announced as the day for elections, we are going to use the event to call for peaceful elections as well as for the unity of all our people," she said

Premier Ntombela will be joined by women leaders, leaders of faith based organisations as well as leaders from different other formations.

Issued by: Free State Office of the Premier