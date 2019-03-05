5 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: IDC Chair Busi Mabuza Named New Brics Business Council Head

Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies announced on Tuesday that Busi Mabuza would head up the new Brics Business Council.

Mabuza is the chair of the Industrial Development Corporation.

The five new members of the council are

Busi Mabuza (IDC);

Ayanda Ntsaluba (Discovery);

Bridgette Radebe (Mmakau Mining);

Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare); and

Elias Monage (Afika Group).

The council, established in 2012, aims to promote and strengthen business, trade and investment ties between the five Brics countries.

The previous chair of the SA council was Iqbal Survé of Sekunjalo.

Source: Fin24

South Africa

