South Africa: Parliament On Finalising South African Weather Service's CEO Matter

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Environmental Affairs would like the matter of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the South African Weather Service (SAWS) to be finalised as soon as possible. The CEO was suspended on allegations of impropriety in the conclusion of the lease of the new SAWS offices.

This matter has been pending since September last year and the committee would like to see it finalised expeditiously. The committee is concerned that the more this matter is dragged without any immediate prospects of it being finalised, the more it impacts on the stability and certainty of the organisation - and adversely affects the rights of those involved.

The committee calls on the Minister of Environmental Affairs to ensure that the investigations commissioned and any disciplinary processes are concluded speedily.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa