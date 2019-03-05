5 March 2019

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: First Meeting of the National Security Council

President Danny Faure today convened the first meeting of the National Security Council set up under Section 3 of the Seychelles Intelligence Service Act 2018.

The Council is chaired by the President of the Republic. The other Council Members are the Chief Defence Forces, the Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General.

The Council is the principal adviser to the President and the Government on matters relating to intelligence and security of Seychelles, and is the body to which the Seychelles Intelligence Service reports.

At today's meeting of the Council, held at State House, the Members discussed the appointment of its first Director-General.

