South Africa: Five Men Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Four-Year-Old Cape Town Boy

Five men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of a four-year-old in Pook se Bos informal settlement on Monday, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

The men - aged between 25 and 27 - will appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder, police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said.

News24 reported that the incident took place at around 10:15 in the informal settlement in Rylands, Cape Town, on Monday.

According to the police, unidentified men in a white vehicle had shot in the direction of the child's home and the child - initially thought to be three years old - was hit in the head.

The child had immediately been taken to hospital for medical treatment, Van Wyk confirmed. The charge of attempted murder was changed to murder after the child died.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Social Development MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the shooting, saying: "Violence, especially against children, has no place in our society. We all have a role to play as government, civil society, religious leaders and families to ensure that we work tirelessly to eradicate violence in all its forms."

Fritz said the department would be deploying a social worker who, together with NGO partners, would provide psycho-social support and other interventions to the family and those affected by the shooting.

"I call on parents and communities to be extra vigilant, especially regarding the safety of children who will shortly be enjoying their Easter holidays. We must work better together if we are to keep our young people safe," he said.

