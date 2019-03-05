South Africa: North West Legislature Hosts Agriculture Sectoral Parliament in Ganyesa

press release

On Wednesday, 06 March 2019, the North West Provincial Legislature, will host the Agriculture Sectoral Parliament under the theme "Following up on our communities: The Impact of Drought on Agriculture," in Dipudi Community Hall near Ganyesa (Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality at 10h00.

The Sectoral Parliament will afford stakeholders in the agricultural sector including farmers in the province an opportunity to participate on issues of drought and how it affects the socio-economic vision of the province and how it is disabling economic growth.

The stakeholders will debate on the following topics:

Government and Company policies' effectiveness on assisting farmers during drought

Food Security: insecurity effect on communities

Economic Impact: Food Pricing, Household Income and Trade Value

General Challenges of the agricultural industry and proposed mechanisms to address them.

Other stakeholders who will attend the event are representatives from Department of Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development; Agricultural Cooperatives and Forums.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature