South Africa: MEC Gwen Ramokgopa Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Gauteng Private Hospitals and Medical Aid Schemes, 6 Mar

Gauteng MEC for Health, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, will tomorrow sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as part of a public-private partnership between the Gauteng Department of Health, private hospitals, medical aid schemes and administrators.

The signing of this MoU forms part of Health, Wellness and Happiness Campaign that was launched last year which aims to encourage preventative and promotive health care through community-based wellness drives.

The campaign also aims to instil the habit of living a healthy lifestyle through behaviour modification; raise awareness about the risk factors related to unhealthy lifestyle and the importance of prevention of diseases.

