Zimbabwe: Harare Central Hospital Receives $89 000 RTGs Worth of Drugs

A local financial institution, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has donated RTGS$89 000 worth of Anesthesia drugs to the Harare Central Hospital to alleviate the acute shortage of drugs and help deliver quality health care to the patients.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at Harare Central Hospital today, Stanbic Bank Head of Marketing and Communications Palmer Mugavha said their Corporate Social Initiative (CSI) programme is focused on public health infrastructure and educational bursaries for the underprivileged.

"Some doctors reached out seeking for urgent assistance for the maternity wing as there has been an acute shortage of specific pain management drugs.

"Our decision for this intervention was exceptional, to allow government through the Ministry of Health to have some breathing time as they put together sustainable channels of medication supplies so that hospitals like this do not run out again," said Mugavha.

The Bank donated a three months supply of drugs including 9 000 Morphine 15mg/ml injection, 11 066 Diclofenac 75mg/3ml injection, 450 Tramol 100s and 1200 Varistan Suspension 50mg/5ml.

The Acting Chief Executive officer for Harare Central Hospital, Dr Christopher Pasi the hospital is facing serious shortage of drugs which is curtailing full health service delivery.

"We deliver about 1200-1400 babies every month of which a third of them are C-sections. With the economic challenges, our patients could not access quality medication. It is has been difficult to stomach for healthcare professionals to supply pain relief for patients. This donation will help us provide quality care to our patients since our budget is strained," Dr Pasi said.

Head of Division Anaesthetic and Critical Care for Harare Central and Parirenyatwa Hospitals, Dr Musvo Mapfanyangira expressed gratitude for the gesture.

"Having these donations is a huge step towards progress as we are working towards a long term solution that can cover probably the next half of the year," said Dr Mapfanyangira.

The hospital has been working with one operating theatre for the past two months resulting in expectant mothers queuing to deliver their babies.

Stanbic Bank has committed to resuscitate the other theatre.

