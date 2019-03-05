South Africa: MEC Wendy Matsemela Urges Small Business to Comply With Legislations

press release

North West enterprises urged to comply with legislations to grow their businesses

The Department of Economy and Enterprise Development as mandated to create an enabling environment for development and growth of sustainable small businesses appealed to communities to adhere to legislations and regulations as these will enable them to participate in the mainstream economy by creating employment in township and rural areas.

This was stressed by MEC Wendy Matsemela during the Liquor month celebrations and Bojanala Trade fair hosted by the Department in Potchefstroom and Moruleng last week.

Matsemela during her address at the liquor celebration raised awareness around Provincial Liquor Act and North West Liquor Licensing Management System developed to simplify the licensing processes and promote inclusive economy & value chain within North West province.

"In harmonising the liquor industry across provinces we have ensured that the Provincial Liquor Act is aligned with the National norms and standards. This address issues such as trading hours in neighboring provinces (North West and Gauteng) which will inherently make economic and business sense. We will be able to deal with backlogs experienced previously when applying for licenses and also to easily access records and heighten security," said Matsemela.

The event was attended by approximately 400 liquor traders from all the four districts of North West Province.

At the Bojanala Trade Fair in Moruleng, MEC Matsemela indicated that the province responds to President's call of building a better South Africa as a collective responsibility of all stakeholders hence her Department hosted trade fair to create a platform of showcasing products and services offered by small businesses and cooperatives.

"I am proud to highlight that out of 82 small businesses participating in the Bojanala Trade fair, 16 of them were assisted with equipments and machinery through Departmental Empowerment Fund whilst 5 have benefitted from South African Bureau of Standards (SABS)'s accreditation and certification programme," said Matsemela.

The department will intensify its strategic partnership with both private and public sector to continue with the provision of training and incubation to potential small business and cooperatives across all the sectors of the economy.

The department reaffirms its commitment of long-standing collaboration with economic empowerment for the people of North West and urges all stakeholders to join force in helping small business enterprise to address social economic challenges.

Issued by: North West Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development