Algeria: Presidential Election 2019 - Constitutional Council Looks Into 21 Applications

Algiers — The Constitutional Council has started, Monday, looking into the 21 applications to the presidential elections of April 18, the institutions said in a statement.

"In line with the provisions of Article 70 of the Constitutional Council's rules of procedure, which empowers the latter to issue communiqués in connection with the exercise of its powers, considering its communiqués n° 01 of 23 January 2019 and n° 02 of 21 February 2019 and pursuant to the provisions of article 140 of the organic law n° 16-10 of 25 August 2016 on the electoral system, the legal deadline of the application to the presidential election expired on 03 March 2019 at midnight," the statement said.

The operation took place "in respect of Article 139 of the law on electoral system and Article 20 of the Constitutional Council's Rules of Procedure," the constitutional institution said.

"Twenty-one candidates have formally registered for the presidential election of 18 April," the Council said.

"The Constitutional Council has started, today, looking into the applications and verifying the eligibility of the candidates," the statement said.

The deadline for this operation should not exceed 10 days from Monday, 4 March 2019, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 29, 30, 31 of the regulations governing the functioning of the Constitutional Council.