4 March 2019

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: British Museum Decides to Return Emperor Tewodros Locks of Hair

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tewodros II of Ethiopia in the 1860s.

Addis Ababa — The Trustees of the British National Army Museum has reportedly decided to return the locks of hair belonging to the "most revered" Ethiopian Emperor Tewodros II.

The locks of hair were removed by a member of the British Expeditionary Force led by Field Marshal Napier after the Emperor chose to commit suicide rather than surrender at the Battle of Maqdala in 1868.

In a press release issued today, Ethiopian Embassy in the UK welcomed and commended the decision to return the locks of hair. It said the embassy will hold discussion with the National Army Museum about the repatriation of the hair this week.

The Embassy in the UK noted that "this exemplary gesture of goodwill by the National Army Museum, coming at the end of a year-long commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Maqdala, signifies the dawn of a new level of shared understanding in our complex history."

It is also a reflection of the longstanding ties between Ethiopia and the UK based on a spirit of partnership and the principle of mutual benefits.

Read the original article on ENA.

