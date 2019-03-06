Kenya/Ghana: Controversial Botswana Referee to Officiate Stars, Ghana Final Afcon Qualifier

Controversial Botswana referee, Joshua Bondo has been appointed by CAF to officiate Kenya's final game in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with Ghana on Saturday, March 23.

Bondo had been touted as one of the best of the emerging crop of referees in Africa and has handled matches on a bigger scale such as the 2016 Chan finals in Rwanda, the Caf Under-20 championships in Zambia and the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

In 2017, he was sent home from the Cosafa Cup tournament after controversially handling Zimbabwe's match against Madagascar.

Among his many controversies and accusations of dubious officiating, Bondo reportedly head-butted an Angolan player during a South Africa-Angola friendly match in 2017.

The 41-year-old will be assisted by his countrymen Meshack Medupi and Moemedi Godfrey Monakwane on the lines with Tshepo Mokani Gobagoga also acting as fourth official for the match.

The Harambee Stars game with Black Stars' is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium with the winner of this encounter topping Group F of the qualifiers.

Both Sebastien Migne's boys Harambee Stars and Ghana have already qualified for the Nations Cup in Egypt later in June but Coach Kwasi Appiah's men have revenge on their minds after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in September 2018.