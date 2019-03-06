Rwanda: Golf - Ndayisenga Steps Up Preps for Kenya Open

Rwandan golfer Ernest Ndayisenga has stepped up his preparations ahead of the Kenya Golf Open 2019 despite confirmation delays from organizers.

This year's Kenya Open will be held at Karen Country Club in Nairobi from March 14 to 17, and will be joining top players from the region and others who take part in the prestigious European Tour - in a move that will significantly raise the profile of the tournament.

The 2018 Rwanda Open champion told Times Sport Monday that he was waiting for approval of his participation application from the competition organizers, and hoped for a positive feedback.

"I have applied, but there is no feedback yet. However, there is still a few days to the deadline and I'm hopeful to be granted invitation to participate in the competition," he said.

The country's leading golfer further explained that his application's approval delay is due to the fact that he did not part take part in the recent Kenya Open editions, or any other big competition outside Rwanda.

"The Kigali Golf Club captain is working on it, efforts are underway to make sure I receive the confirmation before the deadline date, I really what to compete this year," he added.

The country's premier golf event, Kenya Open championship, is returning to Karen Country Club this year after a three-year stay at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Total prize money for the tournament will be Euros 1.1 Million; a move that is expected to attract the interest of top golfers from around the world.

Ndayisenga finished third at the 2013 Uganda Golf Open, the same year he made his Kenya Open debut.