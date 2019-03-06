Kenya: New Dawn? Amina Takes Over From Sacked Echesa

New Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed on Tuesday morning officially took over from her predecessor Rashid Echesa in a short ceremony at the ministry's headquarters in Kencom House, Nairobi.

Echesa was sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a mini cabinet reshuffle on Friday morning. Echesa's surprise appointment to head the Sports Ministry came about a year ago.

The 57-year-old Amina, who was the Education CS before the surprise appointment on Friday, takes over at the ministry in a year that major sporting events are coming up.

The World Cross Country Championships go down on March 30 in Aarhus, Denmark while the national football team, Harambee Stars, is expected to end their 15-year wait for Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June.

The country is also expected to grace the IAAF World Championships set for Doha, Qatar later this year among other sporting events.

More to follow...