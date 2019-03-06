Kenya: Chavakali High in Tough Pool as Vihiga County School Games Kick Off

Former rugby sevens secondary school champions Chavakali High School have been drawn in a tough pool ahead of Vihiga County Secondary Schools Term One games that kick off on Wednesday at various venues.

Rugby, both sevens and fifteens codes, will be played at Chavakali High School.

The western Kenya rugby powerhouse finished second in rugby sevens at last year's both national school games in Eldoret and East Africa school championships in Rwanda losing to Laiser Hill in both occasions.

Chavakali are coached by Peter Simwa assisted by Nelson Mugera. Simwa is confident that his charges will once again triumph at the county level.

"We will be going into the championship as favourites but we will be leaving nothing to chance. We know other teams have equally prepared well but we are ready and will be taking each match at a time," he said.

The hosts have been drawn in Pool A alongside arch rivals Vihiga, Esalwa, Kaptic and Essong'olo. Nyangori Boys headline Pool B that has Ebulonga, Ematsuli, Kivagala and Masana.

Rugby fifteens pooling will see defending champions Vihiga take on Hobunaka, Nyangori Boys, Busali Union and Emusire in Pool A as Mbale Boys entertain Ebusiloli, Kaimori Boys, Kegoye and Ekwanda in Pool B.

Other disciplines that will be contested during these games include handball, hockey, swimming and athletics for both boys and girls. The winners will represent Vihiga County in Western Region Championships that will be held in the same county later this month.