Kenya: Gor Mahia in Cairo, Ponder Filing Protest After Hussein Dey Loss

Gor Mahia are exploring the idea of writing an official complaint to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) regarding their disallowed goal against Algerian club Nasr Athlétique de Hussein Dey, but feel hard done by the fact that this will have no effect on the standings in Group D.

Club assistant Secretary General Ronald Ngala told Nation Sport on Tuesday that the decision on whether to launch a formal protest or not will be made this week, but that the more important move would be to focus on the two remaining Caf Confederation Cup group matches against Zamalek of Egypt and Petro Atletico of Angola.

"There are so many people advising us to make a formal protest to the tournament organisers, and we are looking at that option, but it will not change the result. The only effect that will have is to have the referee punished but we shall still have lost that match," Ngala said.

"It is something we are looking into but we are yet to meet as a club because some officials are away. That was however an unfortunate situation that requires Caf's attention," he added.

Sunday's controversial 1-0 defeat to Algerian club NA Hussein Dey saw K'Ogalo drop to second in Group D with six points, and their best bet now is to get maximum points against their two remaining opponents in order to qualify to the tournament's quarter-finals.

The record Kenyan champions are in Cairo for a six-day training camp ahead of their next clash against Zamalek on Sunday, before they return to the country to face Petro Atletico in their final group match on March 17.

GOR IN CAIRO

The 20-man squad arrived in Cairo at 1.30pm EAT Tuesday after a long, overnight journey that took them from Algiers to Cairo but through Dubai.

"The route was complicated, just like all routes around West and North Africa usually are. There was a long layover because they had to go to Dubai but they have arrived and will proceed to Alexandria in the next two days," Ngala said.

Ngala also confirmed that first choice goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, who missed the trip to Algiers with a swollen ankle, will also be absent from the line-up against Zamalek as he is yet to be cleared by the club's medical team.

Fredrick Odhiambo will therefore remain as the preferred replacement in coach Hassan Oktay's squad, with Shaban Odhoji deputising.

Sunday's match against Zamalek has been scheduled at the 8,000-seater Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria, and will be officiated by Ghanaian referee Daniel Ayi, Abel Baba from Nigeria and Isa Yaya from Chad.