Nigeria: Osun Govt Begins Revitalisation of 332 Healthcare Facilities

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has said that healthcare facilities will be guaranteed in all communities in Osun State from middle of the year.

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, who corroborated this, said the step being taken by the governor to improve on healthcare is the first in the South-West, which he hoped "other states will soon emulate."

According to a statement by the state government, the duo spoke yesterday at the flag-off of the massive revitalisation of nine general hospitals/comprehensive health centres and 332 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in Osogbo, the state capital.

The ceremony, according to it, which is meant to symbolise commencement of work on the first batch of 150 PHCs, was witnessed by traditional rulers, political leaders and people from diverse background.

"There will be no need going to the general hospital to treat malaria and common ailment.

"This administration has deliberately decided to take quality and equitable healthcare‎ delivery to the grassroots.

"We have instituted the Osun Health Insurance Scheme to complement the state's health architecture just as our government makes healthcare affordable to its citizens under the scheme and pays premium for the highly vulnerable.

"It is our resolve as a party and a government to continue to prioritise the needs of our people and the development of the state, with the health of the people taking the lead," the governor said.