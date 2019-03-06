Kenya: LG Extend Sponsorship for League's Awards With SJAK

Leading electronics manufacturer LG Electronics on Tuesday renewed its sponsorship of awards for outstanding footballers in the SportPesa Premier League through a partnership with the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) for the fifth year running.

LG Electronics Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager, Maureen Kemunto noted that the brand has observed tremendous zeal among the footballers in the last three years which was "a true testament of improved morale and drive to excel."

"We are proud to once again partner with SJAK as their official partners of the footballer of the month initiative. This initiative with the association together with other plans in pipeline have come a long way in helping LG build a closer connection with our consumers across Kenya.

"We also believe that our shared passion for the game of football drives us to shape the path of the game through the players' morale," said Kemunto.

In addition, LG has set aside Sh500,000 to support three corporate social responsibility activities undertaken by SJAK in three different counties to improve youth football skills.

Since the inception of the awards initiative, over 30 players have been recognised for their impressive form in different months in the SportPesa Premier League, among them former Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere, who now plays for Tanzanian giants Simba SC.