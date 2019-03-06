Kenya: 120 Schools Set for Kisii County Games

At least 120 schools are expected to grace this year's Kisii County Term One games at Sameta High School, the local sports association announced on Tuesday.

The games kick off on Wednesday and some 140 referees have been contracted to take part in officiating.

On Tuesday, the officials completed a one-day coordination clinic at Sameta playing grounds, while the teams are expected to arrive on Wednesday for the games.

The games will see the winning schools in various disciplines proceed to the Nyanza Region Games set for Homa Bay High School from March 16 to 20.

Because of the high number of schools which are expected to participate, Sameta grounds will be the main venue, while other games will be played at Sameta Stadium and Tendere grounds, some kilometers away.

Geoffrey Nyantika, who is the Kisii Secondary Schools Sports Association secretary, told the Nation Sport said the games will feature basketball, hockey, rugby sevens and 15s, handball, swimming, athletics and cross-country.

"In last year's games, atleast 1,800 students participated but because the standards of the games have gone high, students from over 100 schools will take part this year," he said.

After the regional games, schools will then go to the National Term One Games to be held in Mombasa next month.