Kenya: FKF Protests to CAF After Gor Mahia's Controversial Loss

Football Kenya Federation has complained to the Confederation of African Football over the officiating of last Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup match pitting Gor Mahia and hosts Nasr Athlétique de Hussein Dey in Algiers.

Sunday's controversial 1-0 defeat saw K'Ogalo drop to second in Group D with six points, and their best bet now is to get maximum points against their remaining opponents in order to qualify to the tournament's quarter-finals.

In a letter sent to Caf dated March 4, 2019, FKF has criticised the performance of centre referee Boubou Traore and sought clarification on why he disallowed Shafik Batambuze's 58th minute goal from a Francis Kahata corner.

"We would like to single out the performance of the Centre Referee, Mr Boubou Traore. The specific criticism of his performance is during the 58th minute where he disallowed a goal scored by the visiting from a corner kick.

From the video obtained frim Caf on the match highlights, it is evident that there was no contact/infringement from the attacking players on the goalkeeper neither was there an offside call it being a corner kick and as such, we would like to seek clarification from Caf as to why the goal was disallowed," read part of the letter written by FKF Secretary General Robert Muthomi.

The federation further wants the Malian referee scrutinised carefully before been allowed to take charge of future matches.

"We hope very much that you will carefully consider the reports of the Caf Referee Assessor for the match and look at the TV recording of the match to form a view about the acceptability of Mr Traore's performance, and of his suitability to referee future matches," Muthomi added.

The record Kenyan champions are in Cairo for a six-day training camp ahead of their next clash against Zamalek on Sunday, before they return to the country to face Petro Atletico in their final group match on March 17.