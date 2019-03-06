Kenya: Passengers Stranded at Kenyatta Airport After Strike By Aviation Workers

Nairobi — Hundreds of passengers are stranded at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after the Kenya Aviation Workers Union went on strike Tuesday evening.

Kenya Airways advised passengers with scheduled flights from 11 am onwards not to go to the airport until further notice.

"Further to the strike by KAWU members, we expect disruptions on flights... we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused," said Kenya Airways on Twitter.

The strike is understood to be linked to the planned acquisition of the airport by Kenya Airways on a joint partnership with the Kenya Airports Authority, in what has generated sharp criticism from a section of leaders.

An undated strike notice signed by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) Secretary Moss Ndiema states that the Union has issued a seven-day strike notice from date herein.

"The reason for the strike action is the mismanagement of the aviation sector," said Ndiema.