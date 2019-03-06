Tanzania: Govt, AfDB Sign 589bn/ Agreement

EFFORTS towards forging East African regional integration received a boost yesterday, with the signing of a 589bn/- (256.2 USD million) loan agreement between the government and African Development Bank (AfDB) to finance the upgrading of a 260km road from Kabingo to Manyovu in Kigoma Region.

The road, whose construction project take four years, is expected to improve access to socioeconomic and health infrastructures located in Kigoma and the province of Rumonge in Tanzania and Burundi, respectively.

The Ministry of Finance and Planning and the AfDB sealed the soft loan agreement in Dar es Salaam.

Shorty after the signing ceremony, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Dotto James, explained that the implementation of the project was part of the broad agenda of the Fifth Phase Government that seeks to bridge the infrastructure gap for accelerating socio-economic development, poverty reduction and regional integration.

The Kabingo-Kasulu-Manyovu Road section forms an integral part of the Central Transport Corridor, which plays an important role in the development and facilitation of national and international trade flows in the region.

The project, a priority under the East African roads network, also involves upgrading of the 45km Rumonge-Gitaza Road in Burundi.

The permanent secretary noted that the project would also link the port of Dar es Salaam with the western regions of Tanzania and open up regional markets in Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Furthermore, it will contribute to reduction of vehicle operating costs, reduction in travel time and improvement of road safety.

Construction of this road will mark an accomplishment of the government's goal to link all regions with tarmac roads by 2018.

"All regions are now connected; only Kigoma had remained. Therefore after completion of this project there will be no region that is not connected with the regional roads," Mr James stated.

AfDB's Country Manager Prof Alex Mubiru, said he appreciated cooperation accorded by the government and the bank had committed to support economic growth of the country.

He explained that the signing of the loan agreement raised the transport sector portfolio of the AfDB Group in Tanzania to approximately USD 880 million, which accounts for 46.8 per cent of the total ongoing Tanzanian portfolio of USD 1.9 billion.

Prof Mubiru stated that the bank appreciated the cooperation and efforts of the government team, including the Planning and Finance Ministry.

The bank encourages keeping the same team spirit in the course of the implementation of the project so as to achieve the intended objectives within the agreed time frame, he said.