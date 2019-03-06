Zimbabwe: Jotsholo Man Caged Six Years for Killing Brother

A Jotsholo man accused of twice striking his younger brother with a log leading to the latter's death, has been jailed six years after his murder charges were reduced to culpable homicide.

Ntongenhle Lima (27) of Kana 6 village in Dandanda area, Matebeleland North, is accused of hitting a drunken Letwin who was aged 23. The incident, according to prosecutors, happened last year in May.

Ntongenhle was allegedly reprimanding him for disrespecting the brothers' father.

This was after Letwin arrived home drunk at sunset from herding cattle and started insulting the siblings' father, one Gideon Lima (51).

The father, according to the state, had tried to caution Letwin for his wayward behaviour and excessive drinking.

Seeing that his son was being disrespectful, Lima asked Ntongenhle to caution his younger brother instead.

A heated argument ensued between Ntongenhle and Letwin who allegedly charged at his older brother.

Ntongenhle reacted by picking a log and striking him, court further heard.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva, who is on circuit in Hwange, accepted a limited plea of culpable homicide before sentencing Ntongenhle to six years in jail.

One year was suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Charlene Gorerino said: "On 12 May 2018, Ntongenhle Lima and his father were standing by the gate when the now deceased arrived from herding cattle. The deceased was drunk and his father warned him against excessive drinking."

Court heard that Letwin started shouting at his father resulting in a heated argument between the two.

Seemingly overwhelmed by his son's difficult behaviour, the parent then asked Ntongenhle to talk sense into his brother.

"The now deceased rushed into a hut and came back charging at his elder brother. Ntongenhle retreated and picked a log as his younger brother continued charging at him. He used the log to strike his younger brother twice on the head causing him to collapse," said the prosecutor.

Letwin died the following morning on the way to Dandanda Clinic.