6 March 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KQ Suspends Flights After Aviation Staff at JKIA Strike

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
There is a heavy police deployment at the airport.
By James Kahongeh

Following a strike by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) which has paralysed operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya Airways (KQ) has advised all its passengers scheduled to fly out from 11am Wednesday not to go to the airport until further communication.

In a notice to all its passenger KQ advised travellers not to go to JKIA as no operations would be going on.

Flights to Amsterdam, Mumbai and London were, however, not affected, with passengers allowed to check in.

DISPUTE

The strike stems from a dispute to place the airport under KQ, a move that has fiercely been opposed by different quarters including airport workers who fear job losses.

The operations affected by the strike include aircraft maintenance, cabin crew services, air traffic control, security, fire and rescue, ground flight services, engineering and finance.

The aviation workers went on strike even after Kenya Airports Authority had suspended it.

